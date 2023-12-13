Sodexo Announces The Composition Of Pluxee’S Future Board Of Directors

Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 13, 2023 - The future Board combines substantial global leadership experience, spanning from technology start-ups to major publicly listed companies, and strong expertise in areas such as digital, data management, cybersecurity, payment, and human resources.

The Executive Chair of the Board will be Didier Michaud-Daniel. The Board will include four representatives of the Bellon family, as well as five independent directors, as follows:



Bellon family directors:



Sophie Bellon, Sodexo's Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer;



Nathalie Bellon-Szabo, CEO, Sodexo Live! Worldwide;



François-Xavier Bellon, Chairman of the Management Board of Bellon S.A.;

Laszlo Szabo, Co-Founder and CEO of start-up Kiln.

Independent directors:



Guillaume Boutin, CEO of Proximus;



Bénédicte Chrétien, Group HR Director and member of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s Executive Committee;



Arnaud Loiseau, CEO of Redpin;



Michel-Alain Proch, CFO and member of the Management Board of Publicis Group; Bénédicte de Raphélis Soissan, Founder and General Partner of Emblem.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Executive Chair of the Board of Pluxee, said: “I have full confidence that the future Board combines the leadership, expertise, and diversity of perspectives to guide Pluxee in the execution of its strategy as it embarks on this exciting journey as a pure player. Together, we will steer the company's trajectory in delivering sustained growth and value creation for its stakeholders.”

The proposed Board members will be appointed before the completion of the spin-off and listing of Pluxee during a general meeting with Sodexo as sole shareholder.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, activity for which the Group announced a spin-off and listing project in early 2024. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures