Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Expected To Reach $40.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 5.4%

Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics industry size

Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was valued at $23.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $40.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032. Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are the medications used to reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is triggered by the defense system of the body in response to harmful stimuli, damaged cells, irritants and microorganisms. Sometimes, the body's defense system inappropriately triggers inflammation against its own cells, which results in inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Thus, therapeutics such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or corticosteroids are used to block the enzymes that produce the anti-inflammatory effect.

Pfizer Inc., GalaxoSmithKline PLC, AbbVie Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC

On the other hand, strong availability and emergence of new biologic drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. For instance, Rituximab was originally approved as a cancer drug, however it has been used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis since 2006.

The Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, distribution channel, and country. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into biologics, NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and others. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

By distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacy, drug stores and retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

On the basis of drug class, the biologics segment dominated the market in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to strong availability of biologics drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

Depending on indication, the arthritis segment dominated the market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to, increase in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and increase in the number of people taking treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

