K'taka Man Arrested For Attempting To Rape Toddler

(MENAFN- IANS) Mandya, Dec 13 (IANS) Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of attempting to rape a toddler in Mandya district.

The accused, identified as Shivanna, allegedly took the three-year-old child from a neighbouring house to his residence.

After locking the door, he removed the clothes of the toddler.

Hearing the cries of the toddler, the neighbours grew suspicious and quickly rushed to the accused's residence.

They broke the door open and successfully rescued the toddler, while the accused managed to escape through the backdoor.

The parents of the toddler filed a complaint with the KRS Police station.

Subsequently, the police launched a hunt and successfully arrested the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

