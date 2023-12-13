Dubai A Fitting Host For The Climate Circus

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In January 2023, nearly a year before the latest United Nations climate conference began, there was

deep concern and alarm

over the head of one of the world's largest oil companies being appointed president of the

COP28 summit .

The climate talks taking place this month were hosted by the United Arab Emirates and overseen by Sultan Al Jaber, a man who happens to be in charge of the UAE's national oil firm, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. It's a fitting illustration of an old idiom that the fox is in charge of the henhouse.

Al Jaber's appointment was such a clear conflict of interest that a group of US lawmakers, including House Representatives Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib and Jamaal Bowman, and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, sent a scathing

letter

on January 26 denouncing it.

“Having a fossil-fuel champion in charge of the world's most important climate negotiations would be like having the CEO of a cigarette conglomerate in charge of global tobacco policy,” the lawmakers wrote.

Their warning fell on deaf ears, and yet their fears proved to be correct months later when The Guardian newspaper published Al Jaber's revealing remarks made at a November online climate meeting.

Mary Robinson, a climate-justice leader and former president of Ireland, rightly pointed out that the climate crisis was hurting women and children, and that Al Jaber had the power to do something about it.

The oil-company head angrily retorted that her comments were“alarmist,” and asserted,“There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what's going to achieve 1.5C.”

He went on to

say ,“Show me the roadmap for a phase-out of fossil fuel that will allow for sustainable socioeconomic development, unless you want to take the world back into caves.” Sounding defensive and cornered, Al Jaber added,“Show me the solutions. Stop the pointing of fingers. Stop it.”