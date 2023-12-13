(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) --
1954 -- The Publications Directorate was established by a decision of the Higher Executive Committee, and Bader Khaled Al-Bader was appointed as its director.
1972 -- Rashed Al-Saif, a renowned poet and scholar, passed away at age 72.
1993 -- Al-Dhuba'iya power transformation station reopened following its reconstruction. The station was destroyed during the Iraqi 1990-91 occupation of Kuwait.
1997 -- Kuwait University (KD) bestowed an honorary PhD upon UN Secretary General Kofi Annan in recognition for his role in supporting international peace.
2005 -- Kuwait hosted OAPEC's 75th meeting.
2006 -- Morocco's King Mohammad VI granted His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah the Mohammadi Order in appreciation for his leading role in strengthening bilateral relations.
2006 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Otaibi won the gold medal for the 70-kg karate contest during the 15th Asian Games in Doha, Qatar. His countryman Ahmad Muneer bagged the gold medal for the 80-kg category.
2010 -- MPs Musallam Al-Barrak, Jamaan Al-Herbesh and Saleh Al-Mulla filed a grilling motion against Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The National Assembly rejected a no-confidence request following the grilling.
2010 -- Ministry of Finance raise maximum monthly wage to KD 1,500 and to take effect in April 2011.
2010 -- The first Bowling Hall for students opened at Ahmad Al-Bisher High School.
2011 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored Kuwaiti philanthropists Yousef Al-Hejji and Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait for their roles in the service of Islam and Muslims around the world.
2018 -- UN Security Council approved Kuwaiti-Swedish draft proposal reinforcing resolution 2165 items regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria.
2020 -- The Health Ministry announced licenses to authorize the use of the Pfizer/Biontech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
2021 -- The Retina Hall Of Fame (RHOF) -- based in New York -- chose Kuwaiti ophthalmologist and retina specialist Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti amongst its 57 inductees for the class of 2020-21.
2022 -- The National Assembly approved law amending health insurance for pensioners covering more services to lessen their financial burden.
2022 -- The official edition of the Sahel (easy) application for business owners, companies, and institutes was launched allowing for streamlined transactions via a single platform featuring 16 government entities and including 141 services. (end)
