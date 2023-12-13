(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Miami Beach, Florida Nov 30, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

PRESENTATION OF PEACE AMBASSADOR AWARDS TO AFRICAN KINGS & TRADITIONAL HEALERS

Compliment of the season and warm regards. We hereby wish to inform you that Prince Emeka Ojukwu (Prince of Peace) of Music Africa Awake Foundation (MUAFA) will present PEACE AMBASSADOR AWARDS to African Kings and Traditional Healers. This presentation of Peace Ambassador Awards will start from Benin Republic.

It will also interest you to note that Prince Emeka Ojukwu (Prince of Peace) will embark on courtesy visits on the 17th of December 2023, to meet with the African Kings and Traditional Healers in Benin Republic. During the visits, Prince Emeka Ojukwu (Prince of Peace) will present the African Kings, Traditional Healers and other Custodians of African Culture and Tradition with Peace Ambassador Awards/Certificates.

Before the grand finale, our Patron HRH, Eze Augustine Sunday Ojukwu will visit Benin Republic with Prince Emeka Ojukwu during which they will pay courtesy visits to Benin Republic Kings and Traditional Healers. Subsequently, we will appoint Patrons in other parts of Africa to help co-ordinate the affairs of the Prince of Peace. On the grand finale, a Summit will be held on Sunday 25th February where The Kings and Traditional Healers will come together to discuss“THE PROBLEMS FACING AFRICAN COUNTRIES & THE WAY FORWARD”. The Summit will also throw light on how to“ACHIEVE GLOBAL PEACE” via addressing the problems facing African Countries. We hope you will make your winsome input as usual and publish same to the world to read.

Thanks, and best regards. Yours in Art and Culture Development. Prince Emeka Ojukwu Founder/CEO Music Africa Awake Office Number: 014534590 WhatsApp: +234 816 4839 180 Facebook: Music Africa Awake Email: ...

African Music, My Music

Nigeria/Africa contact Muafa Worldwide Promotions

Phone – +234 1 4534590

Email – ...

Music Promotions/Music Video Promotions Contact MUAFA on Email: ...

Advert Placement Contact MUAFA on email: ...

Office Number : +234 1 4534590

