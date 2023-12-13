Ireland To Reduce Welfare Rates For New Arrivals From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of Ireland has decided to reduce welfare payments to the Ukrainians displaced by war who will arrive in the country and receive state-provided accommodation starting next year, from EUR 220 per week to just EUR 38.80.

That's according to RTE , Ukrinform reports.

The government also decided to limit state accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine to 90 days. At the same time, it is emphasized that the Ukrainians will be able to receive more assistance if they move from these accommodation centers.

It is also emphasized that parents of children in state accommodation will continue to receive the full monthly child benefit payment of EUR 140.

The changes will come into force at the beginning of 2024.

In addition, an awareness campaign encouraging Ukrainians living in Ireland to seek jobs will be strengthened. The Department of Social Protection of the Population will conduct interviews with Ukrainian recipients of social assistance in order to find available jobs for them.

The legal right of Ukrainian children to attend local schools will not be amended. The same applies to medical records.

Leo Varadkar says 80,000 Ukrainians remain in the country with a total population of 5.3 million.

The changes announced on Tuesday will not apply to those Ukrainians already in state accommodation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Irish government in November 2023 announced plans to implement measures by the end of the year to oblige displaced Ukrainians to pay for accommodation. The plans also included changes to welfare rates.