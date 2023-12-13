Biden Says American People“Won't Walk Away” From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joe Biden administration in the United States and the entire American people support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom.

Biden stressed this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Tuesday.

"I'll not walk away from Ukraine and neither will the American people. A clear bipartisan majority of people across the United States and in Congress support your country. They understand, as I do, that Ukraine's success and its ability to deter aggression in the future are vital to security of the world at large," Biden emphasized.

Zelensky hears assurances of bipartisan support in U.S. Congress

He believes that "history will severely judge those who turn away from supporting freedom." "Ukraine's freedom is at stake now, but if we don't stop Putin, everyone's freedom almost everywhere will be at risk. Putin will continue to advance, and other aggressors everywhere will try to take what they can by force," the US president said.

Biden added that“Putin is banking on the U.S. failing to deliver (continued assistance to Ukraine – ed.). We must prove him wrong.”

According to the United States President, he is ready to go for a compromise with members of the Republican Party regarding the strengthening of security measures at the borders of the United States if this allows to unlock funds for assistance to Ukraine. It is wrong to hold aid to Ukraine“hostage,” he emphasized.

Zelensky: Ukraine destroys Wagner's "empire," won't stop there

As reported by Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is on a two-day visit to the USA.