Kyiv Authorities Elaborate On Damage From Russian Ballistic Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest update says 51 people sustained injuries of various degrees of severity after the debris from intercepted ballistic missiles hit several districts of Ukraine's capital.

That's according to the Kyiv City Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 06:00, a total of 51 casualties have been reported, including six children. The oldest person affected is 80 years old, and the youngest is 5. All were provided with medical assistance," the report reads.

Nearly a dozen cases of missile debris plunging to the ground within city limits were recorded after the air defense forces destroyed the incoming targets.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell onto the roadway, a private house went ablaze in the Darnytskyi district, fire was reported on the 7th floor of a 9-storey residential block in the Desnianskyi district, where eight parked cars caught fire. Residents were promptly evacuated. Seventeen people were rescued, including seven children. The Red Cross is working on the scene, while the Kyivpastrans public transport operator scrambled to keep people warn. Psychologists are assisting those affected by stress. Medical aid has been provided to the injured.

In two other locations across the district, burning missile fragments were found out in the open area.

In the Dniprovskyi district, an explosive wave shattered windows in two residential blocks, and a house caught fire. Some debris landed on another three houses without causing a blaze, causing damage.

It is reported that after missile fragments hit the roadway, they damaged a water main so emergency repair crews are working on the scene.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions was heard in Kyiv before the air raid alert went off.