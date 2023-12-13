Kyrgyzstan Railways Discloses Number Of Transported Passengers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 13. Kyrgyz Temir
Zholu (Kyrgyzstan Railways) National Company facilitated the
transportation of around 211,000 passengers from January through
October 2023, Trend reports.
The company's data indicates that 199,269 passengers traveled
within the country, while 12,617 passengers were transported
internationally.
Furthermore, it was highlighted that earlier this year, a VIP
passenger car was manufactured and introduced on the
Bishkek-Balykchy route. Additionally, in 2023, luxury and VIP
carriages were included in foreign tourist trains to Balykchy upon
the request of tourism companies. A tourist train from Europe and
America arrived in Kyrgyzstan six times.
In addition, the company's plant conducted repairs on 211 cars,
including major repairs on 22 cars and depot repairs on 189
cars.
Moreover, the company transported cargo totaling more than 7.456
million tons, marking an increase of 982,500 tons compared to the
same period in 2022 (6.474 million tons).
