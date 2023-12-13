(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Middle East Welcomes the Inaugural Made-In-Anji Expo: A Milestone in Green Home and Industry Collaboration







The inauguration of the first-ever Made-In-Anji Expo in the Middle East marks a leap in international cooperation and trade relations between Anji County and the United Arab Emirates. The event, graced by the esteemed Magistrate of Anji County, unveiled a groundbreaking platform fostering exchange and collaboration between 18 green home enterprises, 8 tea and bamboo enterprises from Anji, and over 150 prominent overseas buyers.

During the opening ceremony, key dignitaries including Mr. Chen Zhicheng, Deputy Director General of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce, H.E. Abdalla Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mr. Fu Haifei, Director of the Anji County Economic and Information Technology Bureau, highlighted the internationalization and globalization of Anji's furniture industry. Mr. Haifei emphasized Anji's remarkable position as the largest office chair research and development production base worldwide, contributing significantly to China's market share and global exports.





The ceremonious occasion witnessed the signing of four Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), solidifying strategic partnerships between Anji County and the UAE. These MOUs included collaborations between Anji County and SCCI, Anji Industrial Investment Group and MIE Groups, Henglin Home Furnishing and Danube & Mass Vision, and KOHO & SISTAR representatives with AMFAH General Trading LLC.





The expo's concurrent conference, moderated by Ms. Eve Hester, assembled industry experts from furniture, interior design, and real estate, deliberating on various topics such as holistic design ecosystems, innovative furniture concepts, and the fusion of aesthetics and functionality in interior design for real estate projects.

In addition to the conference, the event hosted immersive workshops on Chinese tea culture and Bamboo Craftsmanship in Furniture Design, alongside the much-anticipated announcement of the iPhone 15 Pro Max lucky winner.





The evening concluded in a Gala Dinner attended by government officials from Anji County, representatives from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, and esteemed international and local VIP buyers, brought networking opportunities and celebrating the expo's successful commencement.

Anji County expresses heartfelt aspirations for the Made-In-Anji Furniture Expo have a sustained success, generating extensive orders, fostering enterprise growth, and expanding market opportunities. The expo extends a warm invitation to overseas and entrepreneurial communities to explore Anji, engage with enterprises, revel in its natural beauty, and together forge lasting partnerships.

The expo embodies Anji's belief that this collaborative endeavor will deepen and broaden the bond between Anji and the UAE, fostering enduring friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

