Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Center Honours PHCC Leaders, Staff For Supporting Programme

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center at the Ministry of Awaf and Islamic Affairs has celebrated the support and cooperation of the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) with the center in the Da'wa medical programme for 2023.

As many as 1,062 workers from different expatriate communities in Qatar benefited from the prgramme by receiving healthcare services.

The event was attended by Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for Dawah and Mosque Affairs Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwari.

Addressing the ceremony Director of the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center Dr. Saleh Ali Al Akhn Al Marri stressed the importance of the programme that the Center has been organising and targeting workers from all communities.

He noted that the programme is presented in cooperation and partnership with PHCC, and aims to provide An integrated community service that combines general education in the religion of Islam, as well as providing medical service and health care to the category of workers who are most in need.

Al Marri emphasised that providing these two services together to this category of workers in their workplaces is a spiritual and health lifeline at the same time. He added that this programme embodies the fruitful cooperation and integration between the various state institutions in providing various community services.

Al Marri explained that the programme this year benefited more than 1,000 workers, including 650 workers from the Indian and Nepali community, 115 workers from the Sri Lankan community, 95 workers from the Filipino community, and 67 workers from the African community and 135 workers of other nationalities.

Managing Director of Primary Health Care Corporation Dr. Mariam Ali Abdulmalik said that PHCC continuing cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and with all ministries and state institutions to serve the community.

She said that the PHCC attached great importance for social responsibility and the constructive in promoting community healthcare.

Dr. Mariam explained that this cooperation began from 2016 until 2019, and this cooperation was resumed in the year 2023 after a temporary pause during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that PHCC participated in the programme, which was held this year through 4 events, the last of which was on December 7, 2023.

Dr. Mariam said that this programme aims to provide awareness and Islamic education to workers in Qatar, and also provide them with a medical examination service. She said that PHCC provided with staff working from health centers, including doctors, pharmacists, and nursing staff, in addition to providing the medicines needed by the programme.

The Director General of the Primary Health Care Corporation and all the medical and nursing staff participating in the programme, who numbered more than 40 doctors and nurses, were honoured at the event.