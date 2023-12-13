Butter Powder Market Size To Exceed USD 643.8 Million By 2032 | CAGR Of 5.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Butter Powder Market

The global butter powder market growth is attributed to factors, such as high convenience and prolonged shelf life.

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Butter Powder Market by Nature (Conventional and Organic), Flavor (Coca, Almond, Peanut, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, B2B, Specialty Store, and Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031. According to the report, the global butter powder industry was valued at $376.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $643.8 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Butter powder is a dehydrated form of butter. it is used in recipes of baked goods, popcorn, sauces, soups, seasonings, beverages, and dietary supplements. It offers several advantages such as shelf stability, convenience, versatility, and extended usability. In addition, it is considered suitable for emergency preparations, travel, camping, and long-term food storage. It saves time and can be conveniently used in everyday cooking; for instance, it can be sprinkled on moist and warm foods such as steamed vegetables, rice, pasta, hot cereals, and potatoes, thus enchanting the flavor. Moreover, it is heat stable and requires no refrigeration until the mixture of water and butter powder has been prepared.

Leading Key Players

PB2 Foods, Inc.

Garden of Life

BetterBody Foods

Nutrient Survival

Hoosier Hill Farm

Betty Lou's Inc.

powbab

Nutricost.

Laita

Z Natural Food, LLC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global butter powder market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, B2B, specialty store, and online store. Among these, the supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 due to rise in affordability of the growing population along with purchasing parity. Moreover, they are designed in a way to provide a convenient and one-stop solution for consumers. As supermarkets offer a wide selection range of butter powder brands and and flavors , they are the preferred retail outlet. In addition, the staff available in supermarkets offer product information, which helps to increases the sales through this distribution channel.

Based on flavor, the peanut segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global butter powder market revenue. The demand for peanut butter powder has increased as a result of the rise in the number of health-conscious people who are concerned about their fat consumption because it is a lower-fat substitute for conventional peanut butter.

North America dominated the butter powder market in 2022 was and anticipated to continue the same trend during the forecast period. Rise in popularity of butter powder for cooking and baking purposes and surge in demand for new flavors has increased market growth. In addition, availability of a number of variants with different formulations and ingredients has made butter powder a popular choice among consumers in North America. Moreover, with rise in demand and enhanced effect on diet, butter powder products are seeing high popularity in the North American market. In addition, consumers are switching from conventional butter powder to organic products as a result of their growing interest in cooking and baking.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to around two-fifths of the global butter powder market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly interested in cooking and baking products available in the market for primary uses in recipes, which is driving them to switch from conventional butter powder to organic products. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By nature, the conventional segment was valued at $199.5 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $331.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

On the basis of flavor, the cocoa segment accounted for $84.5 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $149.2 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Depending on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment garnered $129.8 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $213.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Region wise, the North America butter powder market was valued at $151.9 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $245.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

By flavor, the market is segregated into cocoa, almond, peanuts, and others. The peanut segment was the major share contributor in 2022. Owing to its significantly lower fat content-between 85% and 90% less than traditional butter-peanut butter powder has proven to be an ideal substitute for ordinary peanut butter. It is utilized with water to create a spreadable consistency similar to ordinary peanut butter which makes it accurate to for many recepies.

