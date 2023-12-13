Cosmoprof India 2023 Unveils The Excellence of Beauty in India

(MENAFN- Mutual PR FZC) Mumbai, December 12, 2023: The splendour of beauty took centre stage at the Cosmoprof India Show! On December 7th, the highly anticipated Awards and Networking ceremony unfolded at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, where the premier beauty exhibition in India honoured exceptional products and services showcased by its exhibitors. The Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards are initiatives organized in exclusive partnership with the global trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS. Their contribution was to shortlist the most impactful products and services in the cosmetics market according to specific criteria set to emphasize innovation, a sustainable approach, and successful storytelling.



Among the over 150 submitted products, only 5 companies have been rewarded for 5 main categories involving both beauty suppliers (Cosmopack India) and finished product brands (Cosmoprof India).



A respected panel comprising international experts and industry thought leaders cast their votes for their preferred proposals based on their expertise in trends and consumer behaviour. The distinguished jury members for the Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards 2023 were: Biju Kassim, CEO – Beauty, Shoppers Stop (India), Fernanda Pigatto, Global Partnership Director, EAUTYSTREAMS (USA)., Florence Bernardin, CEO & Founder, Asia Cosme Lab (France), Jayan Sathyan, Group Business Head, Beauty, Lulu Group International (UAE), Millie Kendall OBE, CEO, British Beauty Council (UK), Nandini Bhalla, Editor, The Word Magazine (India), Namrata Soni, Celebrity Make-Up Artist & Owner, Simply Nam | Namrata Soni Academy (India), Rajiv Nair, Group CEO, KAYA Ltd. (Marico Group) (India), Spoorthy Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, BBlunt (Mama Earth Group) (India).



The evening also hosted an exclusive fashion show presenting the collection of the Indian designer Vikram Phadnis, the special guest of the soirée along with both finalists and winners. A special thanks goes to the Runway by Cosmoprof India sponsors: ITA - Italian Trade Agency (Platinum Runway Sponsor), Beauty Garage (Runway Sponsor), and Streamline (Hair Sponsor).



Brand new for the 2023 edition is the Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards trophy, designed by Aliya Karagayeva, a product design student at Istituto Marangoni Milano, the Italian globally renowned School with 85 successful years training top professionals both in fashion and design. Fluere is the name of the trophy, a Latin word meaning flow, and representing all the companies of the beauty industry and their products’ creating process. Beauty always moves forward, constantly striving for excellence and novelty. Made of PLA - AlfaPro material, a bioplastic composed of natural substances and printed with 3D technology, Fluere stands for Beauty, Elegance, Sustainability, Design, Multiculturalism and Union. A design object with a strong identity, just as strong as the identity and recognizability of the products of the winners of this edition.



For the 1st time ever, winners of Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards 2023 will have the extraordinary opportunity to showcase their products through a dedicated installation, in a prime location, to the biggest beauty international community gathering at the Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2024, from 21-24 March.



Winners for Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India Awards 2023 are: for Make-Up, Skincare, Hair Care Formula: Regi India Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Apple Bite - India , Packaging Design & Materials: ALBEA, EcoFusion Top with Metamorphosis -India, Innovative Technology: MITI Systems Inc, IntoDerma Hyaluron Micro Crystal Essence - South Korea , Hair & Nail Products: Olaplex/Streamline Beauty India Pvt. Ltd (distributor) , Olaplex 4-IN-1 Moisture Mask - India, Skin Care, Body Care, and Personal Care Products: SKIN1004 (Craver Corporation), SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Silky-Fit Sun Stick 20g - South Korea.







