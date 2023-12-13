Sticky Solutions: Trends and Dynamics in the Global Adhesive Tapes Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The adhesive tapes market is valued around USD 70.1 billion in 2023, and it will touch USD 103.1 billion by 2030, powering at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% in the years to come.



This is because of the large-scale consumption of these materials for more than a few packaging applications in electrical, electronics and e-commerce, the booming healthcare sector, growing R&D expenditure by the stalwarts of the industry, tech progressions, and the increasing count of advanced product introductions taking place.



The commodity category will have a larger revenue of USD 41.2 billion in 2023, and it will maintain its position in the future as well. This is because of the high use of adhesive tapes for packaging applications for goods.



Instead, the specialty category will grow substantially in the future. This is because of the increasing use of these products in quickly growing industries, for example healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, and construction sectors, across regions.



The hot melt-based category had the largest share and it will continue like this in the years to come as well. This is credited to its high usage in numerous manufacturing procedures, for example woodworking, bookbinding, construction, product assembling, and heat-sealing of box and carton.

The healthcare category will grow the fastest in the years to come, advancing at a rate of 6.3%.



This can be because of the increasing R&D expenditure, the growing health consciousness amongst people, the mounting number of hospitals and ASCs, the rising requirement for in-vitro diagnostics, and the booming introductions of medical equipment and associated products, as well as oral dissolvable films, hydrophilic films, and transdermal drug delivery patches.





