Why Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Systems are Important for Better Engine Performance

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) Hydrostatic fan drives are present in almost every kind of vehicle, whether on-road or off-road. They have a lot of potential for energy savings as this equipment needs much to drive cooling systems.



Hydraulic fan drives are the most effective way of cooling diesel engines. A diesel engine’s operating efficiency and emissions output are related to operating temperature. A diesel engine consumes the lowest amount of fuel per horsepower formed within a comparatively narrow band of temperatures.



Similarly, a diesel engine puts out the lowest number of emissions per horsepower in a alike temperature range. So, operating the engine within the narrow range of temperatures where the 2 overlap derives the most power from a diesel engine while minimalizing fuel emissions and consumption.



Traditional fans produce air flow dependent upon the speed of the engine, not cooling demand. This means belt-driven fans typically deliver extremely high or low an air flow, which not just causes wide variations in the temperature of the engine, but wastes power.



Maximum power is lost when the engine is powering at a high speed, even though there may a need for only little cooling. Moreover, an idle engine might require little air flow, but, again, the fan runs at a high speed.



Unlike conventional systems, hydrostatic fan drives operate with different speed. This means air flow in the radiator can be matched to the cooling needs of the engine.

Advantages of Hydrostatic Fan Drives



In its simplest form, an automotive hydrostatic fan drive has a pump, motor, sensors, pressure control valve, electronic control and, all the hydrostatic fan drives allow mounting the radiator in a place that might be more practical than adjacent to the engine. Positioning the radiator away from key sources of contamination and dirt means it will stay cleaner for a long time.





