Six Held With Fake Gold, Counterfeit Currency In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 13 (IANS) Assam Police arrested six people with suspected fake gold items and counterfeit Indian currency notes in Guwahati, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made during an operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Tuesday.

According to the official statement, the operation was conducted in the Lalmati neighborhood of the city on the basis of particular information regarding the sale and delivery of counterfeit money and gold.

Six individuals were arrested during the operation, and various goods were seized from them, including three phony gold boats weighing 3.55 kg and counterfeit Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes with a face value of Rs 1.04 lakh.

At least five mobile phones and Rs 1.08 lakh in cash were recovered from them, the official statement mentioned.

Among the arrested people, three hail from West Bengal, one from Assam, one each from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

tdr/dpb