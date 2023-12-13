EH Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Ehang Holdings Limited Class Action

For more information, submit a form , email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang and (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 7, 2023, Hindenburg Research released a report entitled“EHang: Hollow Order Book And Fake Sales Make This China-Based eVTOL Company Last in Line For Takeoff” (the“Hindenburg Report”). The Hindenburg Report made a number of allegations regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects, and raised issues with EHang's purported deals with entities called United Therapeutics, Prestige Aviation, AirX, Shenzhen Boling Holdings Group, and DHL Sinotrans, among other things. On this news, the price of EHang ADSs declined by $1.90 per ADS, or 12.70%, to close at $13.06 on November 7, 2023.

