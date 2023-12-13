Rain Forecast In Western, Eastern Regions Amid Warnings Of Flashflood

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) – The Kingdom braces for a deepening influence of a cold and humid air mass on Wednesday, resulting in a significant temperature drop.Cold, cloudy, and rainy conditions are anticipated in the western parts of the Kingdom, with intermittent heavy rainfall in specific areas accompanied by thunder storms and hail. Showers are also possible in parts of the eastern regions, with active northwesterly winds.The Jordan Meteorological Department's report included a cautionary message regarding the formation of torrents in valleys and low-lying areas in the western parts of the Kingdom, including the Dead Sea.It also highlighted the potential hazard of reduced horizontal visibility during the morning hours due to dense fog over the highlands.On Thursday, the weather will be relatively cold and partly cloudy, with fog developing in the morning over the mountainous and the Badia areas. There is a slight chance of brief light showers in the western region. Moderate northwest winds are expected.Friday will witness a temperature rise, accompanied by predominantly sunny and relatively cool weather over the highlands. The remaining regions will enjoy pleasant temperatures, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 6C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 26C and lows of 14C.