Punyam Rolls Out ISO/IEC 27001 : 2022 Documentation & Training Resources And Consultancy Based On Revised Standard

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The services and resource materials will help organizations in quick implementation of Information Security Management System and ISO 27001:2022 Certification.



With an aim to provide user-friendly and cost-effective solutions for quick ISO/IEC 27001 system implementation and certification, Punyam – a pioneer in ISO and other international management system consultancy services in India – has launched ISO 27001 consultancy services and resource materials based on third and the latest edition of ISO/IEC 27001 standard for information security management systems(ISMS).



The newly launched ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Documentation & Training Resources include ISO/IEC 27001 Documentation Kit, ISO/IEC 27001 Auditor Training PPT Kit and E-learning courses for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Awareness, ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Auditors, ISO/IEC 27001 Certified Auditors, and ISO/IEC 27001 Implementers. The ISO/IEC 27001 consultancy services and resource materials of Punyam are useful for organizations of any type, size or nature with best system implementation covering all controls for confidentiality; integrity and availability of information management system and quick certification. ISO 27001 implementers, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 auditors and ISMS consultants can get the maximum benefits from the latest ISO/IEC 27001 sample documents like ISO 27001 Manual, ISMS procedures and SOPs, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 audit checklist etc. and ISO 27001 training ppt presentation kit for in-house training of company personnel and giving total value for money.



“Our customer-centric solutions have so far helped thousands of companies and individuals to meet their ISO 27001 implementation, training and certification needs. Every week we receive hundreds of customer enquiries. Our ISO/IEC 27001 consultancy and resources are highly appreciated by customers in India and other countries like USA, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries”, says Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Founder and Managing Director of Punyam.



The ISO/IEC 27001 documentation and training kits of Punyam contain editable documents and editable ppt slides with handouts, respectively, to meet the documentation and training needs of organizations and their personnel. The ISO/IEC 27001 E-learning courses are certified by Exemplar Global (USA), a world-famous online training provider. Upon successful completion of ISO/IEC 27001 E-learning courses, participants will get an authentic and globally - recognized training certificate also. All the ISO/IEC 27001 documentation and training resources provided by Punyam are in simple English, user-friendly and quite affordable also. IN the training program auditor role play real life videos are also shown for better understanding. These ISO/IEC 27001 resources are created by a team of ISO/IEC 27001 consultants and trainers having rich experience of ISO/IEC 27001 implementation globally and ISO/IEC 27001 certification in a wide spectrum of organizations, including those in IT, manufacturing and service sectors.



ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 is the third and the latest edition of ISO/IEC 27001 standard for information security management system. This international standard addresses aspects like Information security, cyber security and privacy protection, which are critical to the information security assurance of any organizations in present context. Any type and size of organization can choose ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 for establishing, implementing and improving an information security management system.



About Punyam

Punyam, a leading ISO consultancy company in India, provides ISO implementation, documentation, auditor training as well as management training. Punyam has implemented ISO 9001, ISO14001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 22000, ISO 37001, ISO 15189, ISO 17020, ISO 17024, ISO 13485, SA8000, FSSC 22000, ISO 44001, BRC, GMP, CE mark, and many more associated quality standards in all industries since 1996. Punyam's ISO/IEC 27001 consultancy and resource materials will simplify their ISMS implementation and certification journey by providing editable documentation templates and effective training resources and necessary support for effective ISO/IEC 27001:2022 implementation and ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Punyam is globally recognized as a leading consultant for SOC2; CMMI and ISO series of standards implementation applicable to IT industry.

For more details about punyam and its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Documentation & Training Resources, please visit:



Company :-Punyam

User :- Punyam Global Manager Group

Email :...

Mobile:- 7929795322

Url :-