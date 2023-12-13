The Surge Of Hybrid Boats And A 10.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 12, 2023 3:55 am - The Hybrid Boats Market is estimated to be USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 2.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028.

This report analyzes the Hybrid Boats Market from 2019 to 2028. It discusses industry and technological trends currently prevailing in the market and the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge market growth globally. The hybrid boats market is estimated to be USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Key factors include the growing demand for sustainable transportation, increasing technological advancements and increasing demand for maritime transportation.

Based on the hull design type, the multihull segment is expected to lead the market in 2023. The hull design type segment includes hydrofoil, multihull, rigid inflatable and others. A multihull boat is a boat or ship with more than one hull. The most common multihulls are catamarans and trimarans. Multihull boats are generally more efficient than monohull boats, as they have less hull surface area in contact with the water. This makes them more fuel-efficient, which is a major advantage for hybrid boats. Multihull boats are also more stable than monohull boats, which is important for hybrid boats as it makes them less likely to tip over when the batteries are being charged or discharged. Multihull boats typically have more space than monohull boats, which is important for hybrid boats as it allows for more batteries to be stored on board. These major and important applications of multihull on hybrid boats will help the multihull to hold the highest market share in 2023. This growth will be driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly boats, as well as the growing popularity of boating among recreational boaters

Based on material Type, the composite materials segment is expected to lead in market share with during the forecasted period. Composite materials are a combination of two or more materials that are different in their chemical composition or physical properties and are combined to create a material with properties that are superior to either of the individual components. Composites are typically made up of a matrix, which is the continuous phase that binds the reinforcing material together. The reinforcing material is typically a fiber or particle that is dispersed within the matrix. Composite materials are very strong and lightweight, which makes them ideal for use in hybrid boats. This is because they can provide the strength and stiffness needed for a boat's hull while also being lightweight enough to reduce fuel consumption. Composite materials are resistant to corrosion, which makes them ideal for use in marine environments. This is because they are not susceptible to rust, which can damage metal boat hulls. Composite materials can be molded into a variety of shapes, which makes them ideal for use in boat hulls. This is because they can be customized to fit the specific needs of a boat, such as its size, shape, and weight.

As a result of these advantages, composite materials are expected to hold the highest market share in the hybrid boats market. This is because they are well-suited for the requirements of hybrid boats, which are typically designed to be lightweight, efficient, and durable.

Based on boat size, the < 20 Feet segment is estimated to lead the market in 2023. The market share of less than 20-foot boats is expected to dominate the hybrid boats market due to several factors. Smaller boats are well-suited for navigating urban waterways, lakes, and calm coastal areas where shorter distances are common. These boats are ideal for activities such as sightseeing, leisure cruising, and short trips. Their compact size and maneuverability make them convenient for navigating tight spaces and shallow waters, which are frequently found in these environments. This makes them more user-friendly for boaters of all experience levels. Less than 20-foot boats are generally more affordable than larger hybrid boats, making them a more accessible option for a wider range of consumers. This affordability is crucial for expanding the adoption of hybrid boats. Smaller hybrid boats offer significant environmental benefits compared to larger boats. They consume less fuel, produce fewer emissions, and have a smaller overall environmental footprint. Smaller boats provide a convenient and versatile platform for fishing activities in lakes, rivers, and coastal waters. They can accommodate fishing gear, anglers, and even small catches. Day boating refers to short leisure trips on the water for relaxation, sightseeing, and enjoying the outdoors. Less than 20-foot boats are ideal for these excursions due to their manageable size and ease of operation. Smaller boats can be used for various watersports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, tubing, and kayaking. Their agility and maneuverability make them suitable for towing water sports enthusiasts.

Based on the platform, the Recreational segment is expected to lead the market in 2023. Recreational boats are vessels designed for leisure activities on water, such as fishing, cruising, watersports, and exploring waterways. They come in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, and features to suit different needs and preferences. The market share of recreational boats in the hybrid boats market is expected to be the highest due to several factors. Recreational boating is the most popular form of boating activity, accounting for the largest share of the overall boating market. This large and growing market segment presents a significant opportunity for hybrid boat adoption. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of boating and are seeking eco-friendly alternatives. Hybrid boats offer a compelling solution for reducing the environmental footprint of recreational boating. Governments around the world are implementing incentives to encourage the adoption of hybrid boats, making them more attractive to recreational boaters. These incentives can include tax breaks, rebates, or grants.

Key Market Players:

Major players operating in the hybrid yachts market are Brunswick Corporation (US), Groupe Beneteau (France), Greenline Yachts (Slovenia), Candela Technology AB (Sweden), and Silent Yachts (Austria). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. These companies have products with wider applications, a larger product footprint, significant market share, and broader geographical use cases. They have established a strong market presence and reputable products with strong business strategies.

