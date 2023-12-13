University View Elevates The Student Housing Experience In College Park, Maryland

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 12, 2023 4:00 am - University View, a premier destination for University of Maryland student housing, is delighted to announce enhanced living experiences for students in College Park, Maryland.

College Park, Maryland : University View, a premier destination for University of Maryland student housing, is delighted to announce enhanced living experiences for students in College Park, Maryland. Ideally located adjacent to the university campus, University View offers the convenience of a short walk or a shuttle bus ride to UMD, complemented by a suite of modern amenities and vibrant community features.

Residents of University View can indulge in spacious, fully furnished apartments that cater to a contemporary lifestyle. The accommodations range from studio to 4-bedroom floorplans, each boasting single bedrooms with optional private bathrooms, hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, high-speed internet, and a 50? HDTV in every living room.

The community offers individual and group study rooms, media lounges, a game room with pool tables, ping-pong, and TVs, and a pool and sundeck with a stunning view of the campus. Additional features include enclosed bike storage with a repair station, street-level restaurants and banking, various parking options, Zipcars, and an array of social events for residents and their friends.

With its scenic footbridge to the campus and a dedicated university shuttle bus service, University View epitomizes the essence of convenient and enjoyable student living in College Park, Maryland.

For more information, visit their website or call (301) 304-6500.

About University View: University View represents the pinnacle of College Park, Maryland, student housing. With a focus on creating a comprehensive living experience, it offers students at the University of Maryland a home that is not just about luxury but also about community, convenience, and a connection to campus life. University View is a lifestyle choice for those who seek the best in their academic journey.

Company: University View

Address: 8204 Baltimore Avenue

City: College Park

State: Maryland

Zip code: 20740

Telephone number: (301) 304-6500



