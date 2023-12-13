Chicago's First Lady Provides Exclusive Private Events Aboard Luxurious Vessels

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 12, 2023 6:36 am - Chicago's First Lady, the top cruise experience provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of their private event service.

Chicago, Illinois : Chicago's First Lady, the top cruise experience provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of their private event service. Clients can now elevate their special occasions by hosting them aboard Chicago's First Lady's fleet of luxury vessels, offering a unique and unforgettable experience against the stunning backdrop of Chicago's iconic skyline.

Whether it's a corporate gathering, milestone celebration, or intimate soirée, Chicago's First Lady's private events service caters to various occasions. The company's fleet includes state-of-the-art vessels with modern amenities, panoramic windows, and spacious decks, ensuring a perfect setting for any event. Clients can choose from various customizable packages, including catering options from renowned local partners.

The private event service is designed to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to clients of Chicago's First Lady. Whether a business event or a personal celebration, the vessels offer a picturesque setting that will leave a lasting impression.

Chicago's First Lady's commitment to excellence and attention to detail extends to their private event service, where a dedicated events team works closely with clients to tailor every aspect of the experience to their unique preferences.

Individuals can visit the website for more information on private events, and services from Chicago's First Lady and to book an unforgettable experience.

About Chicago's First Lady: Chicago's First Lady operates Chicago's premier fleet of cruising vessels, accommodating groups of two to 250 guests. For over 80 years, they have provided memorable cruises on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan with a perfect safety record, having the foremost training protocols and vessel inspections. As the official cruise line of the Chicago Architecture Center, Chicago's First Lady Cruises promises unforgettable private events, wedding ceremonies, networking events, birthday parties, and chartered tours with Chicago's iconic skyline views.

Company: Chicago's First Lady

Address: 112 E. Wacker Drive

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60601

Telephone number: 847-358-1330