(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 12, 2023 9:22 am - Long Term Disability and Injury Attorney Opens New Location in Columbia

Columbia, MO – The Krebs Law Firm has launched a new office in Columbia, Missouri as part of their commitment to being closer to their clients while delivering legal services.

The Krebs Law Firm's new location at 3610 Buttonwood Dr, Suite 216, is their third location in addition to offices in Springfield, Missouri, and Harrison, Arkansas. TheirColumbia office is open by appointment only.

This expansion will enable The Krebs Law Firm to meet clients seeking advice and counsel on three core areas of practice: personal injury, Social Security disability and Workers' Compensation.

Law firm founder Jason Krebs commented:“I am immensely proud to be able to bring The Krebs Law Firm to residents in Columbia and look forward to helping them. Our conversations will provide clear, actionable information that they can use to confidently move forward, knowing they won't pay anything until we win their case.”

The law firm's meticulous approach has helped it win many cases, and several judges have commented that no law firm is more prepared for a case than The Krebs Law Firm. He added:“We also prepare our clients for what to expect at their hearing, and we'll never lose a case due to lack of preparation and effort.”

The Krebs Law Firm can offer their clients a unique perspective as Mr. Krebs previously worked for the insurance companies that he now takes on to get their clients the compensation they deserve.

While formerly representing insurance companies, he learned how these companies approached a personal injury, wrongful death or product liability case. What they looked for in awarding settlements to those injured on the job or in an accident. And when and how they decided to go to court.

Since launching The Krebs Law Firm in 2002, Jason has used this knowledge when squaring off against these insurance companies as he fights to get fair compensation for his clients who have been injured.

Mr. Krebs was born and raised in Springfield, Missouri and came back to the area to practice law after receiving his law degree from the University of Tulsa in 1996.

Mr. Krebs is an experienced attorney, having taken on several Social Security Disability cases already in progress from an attorney appointed as a Social Security Disability Judge and moving out of state. The judge and new clients trusted him to handle their cases professionally and expertly.

He knows how the law impacts people differently and is personally involved in each case while also being selective in the injury cases he chooses to represent.

His committed approach has been highlighted by clients in many five-star testimonials. Jeff M. commented:“Jason Krebs is the only attorney you will ever need, period. He cares about each person and family and will do all he can to help you.”

T Rose added:“When I was involved in a hit and run while riding my bicycle, I contacted The Krebs Law Firm. Jason Krebs walked me through the process and was able to get compensation for not only my medical bills but the cost to replace my equipment.”

A third client, Paul, said:“Krebs Law Firm worked to maximize my settlement and made it a seamless process.”

To schedule an appointment, call 573-886-8976 or view their services at