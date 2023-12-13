Daniel Schmitt & Co. Classic Car Gallery Continues Generous Support Of Mothers Against Drunk Driving

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 12, 2023 9:29 am - This is the eighth year in a row Daniel Schmitt & Co. has supported the nonprofit.

ST. LOUIS, MO -- December 12, 2023 – Daniel Schmitt & Co. Classic Car Gallery in St. Louis announces it is once again supporting Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) with a $5,000 donation to the organization. This is the eighth year in a row Daniel Schmitt & Co. has supported the nonprofit.

“We are pleased to continue our support of this outstanding organization which all began when one of our employees and her husband were killed in a car accident,” said Daniel Schmitt, President.

Schmitt said the woman was pregnant and she and her husband were driving to a Blues hockey game.“They were both hit by a car speeding along at over 100 miles per hour and had no opportunity to survive. The driver of the speeding automobile was drunk. He had already been cited three times before for driving while intoxicated. There is no way he should have been allowed to be back behind the wheel.”

“It breaks our heart to realize he not only killed two great people, but also their soon to be born child,” Schmitt added.“Organizations such as MADD keep the justice system and the public aware of the great threats these repeat offenders bring to the community every time they step into the driver's seat. Our support will hopefully play a role in helping to keep these potential killers off the street.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws, and new technology, including implementation of the Halt Act. For more information visit

Now in its 34th year, Schmitt & Co. Classic Car Gallery is the purveyor of investment grade collectible automobiles for buyers and sellers in St. Louis and around the world. Conveniently located at 3455 N. Lindbergh, just minutes from St. Louis Lambert Airport, Schmitt specializes in one-of-a-kind, extremely rare automobiles. The dealership maintains an inventory of around 100 cars with a large selection of investment grade Porches as well as Rolls Royce, Ferrari and many more. Schmitt has bought and sold dozens of cars driven and owned by celebrities including Elvis Presley, Madonna, Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman, Woody Allen, Dean Martin, Robert Redford, Steve McQueen, and many others. Schmitt & Co Classic Cars is different from other dealers as they pay cash to owners of classic automobiles as opposed to listing them on consignment.

