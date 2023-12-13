New Glasswire Version Available!

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 12, 2023 9:51 pm - The latest version of GlassWire introduces a brand new Geo Map, refined User Inteface, and many other improvements.

We are delighted to unveil the latest version of GlassWire, brimming with remarkable enhancements that will captivate your interest. Your feedback and support have been pivotal in shaping this release, and we are excited as we unveil these improvements to you.

Here's an overview of the exciting updates in this version:

Revamped User Interface:

We've infused GlassWire with a contemporary aesthetic that not only elevates its visual appeal but also heightens its user-friendliness.

Enhanced "Traffic Monitor" Tab:

Our "Traffic Monitor" tab now includes the existing "Graph" and "Usage" views, providing you with even deeper insights into your network activity.

Tab Renaming:

To better align with their functions, we have renamed the tabs as follows:

We merged "Graph" and "Usage" into "Traffic Monitor"

"Security" is now "GlassWire Protect"

"Alerts" is now "Log Analysis"

"Things" is now "Network Scanner"

Interactive Map Feature:

Embark on a journey to explore your network activity like never before with our brand-new Interactive Map feature, nestled within the Traffic Monitor tab. It offers a visual representation of data usage by country.

Live Connections:

Keep a close eye on real-time connections with our Live Connections feature, revealing the countries with which your PC is communicating at any given moment.

Usage Table Enhancements:

A "countries" column has been introduced to the Usage Table view, enabling effortless tracking of data usage by country.

UI Refinements:

We've implemented various enhancements to the user interface to elevate your overall GlassWire experience.

Bug Squashing:

In response to feedback from our dedicated community, we have diligently addressed several bugs, ensuring that GlassWire is now more stable and dependable than ever before.

Ready to embrace these exhilarating transformations? Make your way to our Downloads page at to install the latest GlassWire version.

Our commitment to providing you with the finest network monitoring tool remains steadfast, and your feedback continues to be invaluable in our journey toward that objective. Please do not hesitate to share your thoughts, suggestions, and any issues you may encounter by contacting us at .... Let's forge ahead together, making GlassWire even more exceptional!

Still in doubt? Find more at and try GlassWire now!