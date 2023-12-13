               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fitch Withdraws Rating Of Uzbekistan's Tashkent


12/13/2023 12:23:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Uzbek Tashkent city's "Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' with Stable Outlook", Trend reports.

As per Fitch, the agency no longer has sufficient information to maintain the ratings, and, accordingly, will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Tashkent.

"Lack of sufficient participation in the rating process from the issuer, together with the lack of third-party sources to adequately verify key credit factors, including fiscal and debt management policy, limits our ability to verify the factual elements essential to the determination of the rating," the agency noted.

Fitch added that Tashkent city has an ESG Relevance Score of '4' for Data Quality and Transparency due to exposure to limitations on the quality and timeliness of financial data, including transparency of public debt and contingent liabilities that lags international standards.

As per the agency, this has a negative impact on the credit profile, and is relevant to the ratings in conjunction with other factors.

MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107584876

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search