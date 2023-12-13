Council Of EU Commends Ukraine's Substantial Progress Towards EU Membership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Council of the European Union has presented the Conclusions on the EU Enlargement Policy, in particular noting Ukraine's progress on its path towards EU membership.

The relevant document was published on the website of the Council of the EU, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Council commends the substantial progress that Ukraine has made towards meeting the objectives underpinning its candidate status, despite the fact that Ukraine is under attack. The Council takes note of the Commission's report of 8 November 2023 on Ukraine and its recommendations, and looks forward to the forthcoming discussion of the European Council on this matter,” the document reads.

The Council mentioned that the EU stands ready to assist Ukraine further in its reforms and their sustained implementation, including those focused on its EU path, and remains committed to supporting Ukraine's repair, recovery and reconstruction.

The Council acknowledged Ukraine's commitment to and welcomed progress achieved in comprehensive and consistent implementation of rule of law and judicial and public administration reforms, and encouraged Ukraine to continue decisively on this path, which remain vital for strengthening Ukraine's resilience and for further progress in the enlargement process.

Special attention was given to Ukraine's efforts to enhance energy security and independence of supply. In the context of constant attacks against Ukraine energy infrastructure, the EU stands ready to continue providing support to strengthen the resilience of its energy system, according to the document.

The Council reiterated its resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and recalled the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right of self-defence against Russian aggression.

“The EU will continue to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people against Russia's ongoing war for as long as it takes,” the Council emphasized.

A reminder that, on December 14-15, 2023, the heads of EU Member States and governments will hold a high-level meeting in Brussels to discuss a strategic decision on the start of accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.