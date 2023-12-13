Thirty-Four Injured As Russian Ballistic Missiles Strike Kyiv Second Night In Row

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) So far, 34 people were reported as injured as a result of missile debris falling in several districts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv after the air defense intercepted incoming ballistic targets.

That's according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko .

“At approximately three o'clock in the morning, the Ruscists launched missiles, most likely from the north-eastern direction," reads the report by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

A series of explosions rocked the city before the air raid alert went off given an extremely short missile approach time from the launch site under the ballistic trajectory.

Missile debris caused damage in three districts of the city, all on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

Eight enemymissiles, 18 Shahed drones downed over Ukraine

"According to the updates from medics, there are currently 34 casualties reported in the Dniprovskyi district, of which 15 were hospitalized, including two children. Nineteen people received medical assistance on the spot," Mayor Klitschko said.

The mayor also noted that the water supply network was affected in the said district as a result of rocket debris devastating a roadway. Emergency repair crews are working on site.

As reported earlier, Russia launched eight ballistic missiles at Kyiv overnight Tuesday, all of which were intercepted. These could be Iskander-M or S-400 missiles, suggested the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force as the study of the debris continues.