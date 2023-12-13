Zelensky Hears Assurances Of Bipartisan Support In U.S. Congress

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says representatives of both the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States Congress assured him of firm support for Ukraine.

The leader said this during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I spoke a lot today with representatives of both parties. Both the Democrats and the Republicans have assured us of their full support," Zelensky said.

He added that the Ukrainian side had always believed in the support of its strategic partner, the USA.

"We will assume that it will continue this way and that Ukraine will not be left alone against such an autocratic terrorist as Russia," the president emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is on a working visit to Washington. On Tuesday, he met with representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties in both houses of the U.S. Congress.