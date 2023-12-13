Zelensky In U.S.: Ukraine Destroys Wagner's Core,“Won't Stop There”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said during a visit to Washington said Ukraine had achieved serious battlefield successes, including destroying the core of Russia's notorious Wagner Group, sealed“winning positions” in the Black Sea, and will not stop there.

Zelensky spoke at a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Our guys destroyed 20,000 Wagnerites. These are serious terrorists who had been wreaking havoc everywhere... on the African continent, carried out operations in Syria and Ukraine... That is, the core of the terrorist organization no longer exists. This was achieved by Ukraine," the president noted.

He noted that the Ukrainian side suffered great sacrifices, but nevertheless it did the job.

Zelensky emphasized that the successes on the frontlines did not come easy for Ukraine, but they are indeed serious. In particular, Ukraine sealed winning positions in the Black Sea, destroying enemy warships and driving the Russian fleet back to the territorial waters of the Russian Federation.

"Indeed, some of them still remain in the Black Sea near our - temporarily occupied - Crimea, but we will continue to work on this," noted the head of the Ukrainian state.

In addition, Zelensky emphasized that Russia had not seized any Ukrainian settlement in the course of the latest large-scale offensive. Instead, Ukraine liberated 50% of the captured territories, the president added.

"This is very good, and we will continue this way," the president of Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said he heard assurances of bipartisan support from U.S. Congressmen.