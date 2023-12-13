Romans Feel Less Safe Than All EU Counterparts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rome is the EU city with the lowest proportion of citizens who
say they feel safe going out alone at night, according to a report
out Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Only 38% of Romans say they feel safe in the street at night,
against a European average of 69%, said the report.
The Italian capital also had the lowest percentage of residents
who fund public transport reliable, at 45% compared to an EU
average of 83%, said the survey.
