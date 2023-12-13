               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Romans Feel Less Safe Than All EU Counterparts


12/13/2023 12:22:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rome is the EU city with the lowest proportion of citizens who say they feel safe going out alone at night, according to a report out Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Only 38% of Romans say they feel safe in the street at night, against a European average of 69%, said the report.

The Italian capital also had the lowest percentage of residents who fund public transport reliable, at 45% compared to an EU average of 83%, said the survey.

