Istanbul Airport Scores New Success In Getting To Carbon Net Zero Target

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's Istanbul Airport has reached Level 4 in the Airport
Carbon Accreditation certificate by the Airports Council
International Europe, thanks to actions in line with its 2050 Net
Zero Carbon commitment, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
According to a statement from the air hub, Level 4 means that
the organization's carbon management is aligned with global climate
targets in line with the IPCC 1.5°C 2050 Net Zero targets and that
operations are carried out with absolute emission reductions in
mind.
The highest level is level 5.
Since 2019, IGA Istanbul Airport has achieved a 21% reduction in
total carbon emissions, moving from Level 1 in the certification
program to Level 4.
Selahattin Bilgen, the airport's acting CEO, said the mega air
hub will begin generating its electricity through solar panel
systems it will launch next year.
"In light of our goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by
2050, we plan to be the first airport to start generating all of
its electricity consumption through renewable energy sources with
our project IGA GES, which we will launch in the first quarter of
2024 and plan to complete by the end of that year," he said.
Airports Council International Europe Director General Olivier
Jankovec stressed that Istanbul Airport is the first in Türkiye to
achieve this success.
"I commend the entire IGA Istanbul Airport team for their
efforts towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050," he
added.
