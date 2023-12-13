(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) One of 2024's Must Read Graphic Novels Is 'Infernar Quae Secum' by Author Bobby Johnson

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Author and illustrator Bobby Johnson continues to captivate readers with his debut graphic novel, Infernar Quae Secum . At times both chilling and entertaining, this delightfully twisted story is a fresh take on the classic battle between good and evil.







Book cover of Infernar Quae Secum

In Infernar Quae Secum, God and Satan at last make a pact when five dangerous souls escape from Hell and disguise themselves as sinning members of the clergy. Satan volunteers the craftiest of his demons to drag them home, and God promises to reward them once their prey has been captured. Yet as the demons carry out their quest, they quickly spread chaos and turmoil throughout the world. Before long, even the most unsuspecting people-including a police officer named Dean-find themselves embroiled in a hunt of truly biblical proportions.

With themes from the horror, mystery, and thriller genres, this masterfully illustrated book will appeal to a broad range of adult readers. Although Infernar Quae Secum is a graphic novel, even fans of traditional formats will undoubtedly appreciate the unpredictable plot and high stakes at its core.

Art lovers will also enjoy Johnson's unique style and vivid depictions of a world in chaos. With evocative drawings and a memorable story to match, Infernar Quae Secum is a standout addition to any collection.

Infernar Quae Secum is available for purchase on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

Bobby Johnson is an author and artist with a lifelong passion for the creative arts. In addition to Infernar Quae Secum, he has written two other books. Johnson currently lives in Pittsburgh, where he's known by many locals for driving a hearse.

Charlotte Simmons

Dabb Media

