Regarding The Resignation Of Member Of The Supervisory Board


12/13/2023 12:17:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Member of the Supervisory Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter the Company) Pranas Rakauskas resigned from December 12, 2023.
Pranas Rakauskas was elected to the Company's Supervisory Board by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders from Juni 29, 2023.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 69815118


