Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR Of 13%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Oncology Drugs Market size is projected to reach USD 484.32 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oncology drugs market size was USD 184.95 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 205.52 billion in 2023 to USD 484.32 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0% over the study period. The surge is driven by an increase in research activities by pharmaceutical companies. The drugs are substantially deployed for the reduction of symptoms, shrinking the tumor size, and increasing the number of cancer cells in the body. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled “Oncology Drugs Market, 2023-2030”. Key Industry Development: January 2023: Pfizer Inc. announced the approval of its drug Talzenna, with enzalutamide, for the treatment of HRR-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Among the few medications for treating patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), AbbVie Inc. reported that the FDA had approved its EPKINLY.

For the treatment of refractory follicular lymphoma patients who have already received at least two lines of systemic therapy, the FDA in the United States approved Genetech's monoclonal antibody, Lunsumio.

The biotechnology company Sierra Oncology, Inc., situated in California and specializing in targeted treatments for the treatment of uncommon kinds of cancer, was acquired by GSK plc. In India, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. introduced PHESGO to treat HER-2-positive breast cancer.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Genentech, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Sanofi (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 484.32 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 205.52 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 190





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge Impelled by Growing Cancer Prevalence

The soaring prevalence of cancer is poised to propel the global oncology drugs market growth over the coming years. Additional factors driving industry expansion comprise rising urbanization, changing diet patterns, and tobacco smoking.

However, the industry expansion may be hampered by the high cost of drugs, strict government regulations, and patent expiration.





Targeted Drugs Segment to Lead Driven by Increasing Number of Pipeline Candidates

Based on drug class, the market is fragmented into targeted drugs, cytotoxic drugs, hormonal drugs, and others. The targeted drugs segment accounted for a dominating market share in 2022. The growth is driven by an increase in the number of pipeline candidates and the surging number of product approvals.

Targeted Therapy Segment to Dominate Impelled by Rising Adoption in Emerging Regions

By therapy, the market for oncology drugs is segmented into targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. The targeted therapy segment is poised held a dominant share over the projected period. The rise is impelled by the growing preference for targeted drugs in emerging regions.

Breast Cancer Segment to Exhibit Significant CAGR Impelled by Growing Prevalence

By indication, the market is subdivided into stomach cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment is poised to expand at a substantial CAGR over the study period. The expansion is impelled by the extensive investments in R&D and the escalated launch of breast cancer therapeutics.

Injectable Segment to Register Notable Surge Impelled by Growing Adoption of Biologics-enabled Products

On the basis of dosage form, the market is fragmented into injectable, liquid, and solid. The injectable segment is estimated to dominate over the forecast period. The surge is driven by the growing adoption of biologics-enabled injectables for cancer treatment.

Hospital Pharmacies Segment to Lead Owing to Growing Prescription

Based on distribution channels, the market is classified into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is poised to hold a dominating share of the market and is set to register remarkable growth throughout the estimated period.

Based on geography, the market for oncology drugs has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





By Drug Class



Cytotoxic Drugs

Targeted Drugs

Hormonal Drugs Others

By Therapy



Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy Immunotherapy

By Indication



Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer Others

By Dosage Form



Solid

Liquid Injectable

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa





The report gives a substantial coverage of the key trends propelling the oncology drugs industry expansion throughout the forecast period. It further provides an insight into the major driving and restraining factors. Additional steps comprise mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and the launch of new products.





North America to Hold Major Market Share Driven by Increasing Cancer Prevalence in the U.S.

The North America oncology drugs market share is set to hold a dominating value in the market and is poised to exhibit notable expansion over the projected period. The surge is driven by new product launches and the escalating prevalence of cancer in the U.S.

The Europe market is slated to expand at a considerable rate throughout the forecast period. The expansion is due to the increasing expenditure on healthcare in the region.





Leading Companies Devise Strategic Initiatives to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Major oncology drugs industry players focus on adopting a series of strategic deals for strengthening their market positions. These comprise merger agreements, partnerships, and collaborations. Additional steps include growing participation in trade conferences and the launch of new products.





How big is the Oncology Drugs Market?

Oncology Drugs Market size was USD 205.52 Billion in 2023.

How fast is the Oncology Drugs Market growing?

The Oncology Drugs Market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





