Jetlevel Aviation Achieves Prestigious Certified WYVERN Broker Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JetLevel Aviation secures elite Certified WYVERN Broker status, reinforcing its commitment to top-tier safety and luxury in private jet charters.

- Ricky GomulkaORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- JetLevel Aviation is proud to announce its recent certification as a WYVERN Broker , joining an elite group of aviation service providers dedicated to upholding the highest safety and operational standards in the industry.Founded in 2019 by aviation veteran Ricky Gomulka , JetLevel Aviation has always prioritized safety, luxury, and unparalleled customer service. "Achieving the Certified WYVERN Broker status marks a significant milestone for JetLevel Aviation," said Ricky Gomulka, Founder and Managing Partner. "It not only validates our steadfast commitment to safety but also adds another layer of assurance for our clients."WYVERN, a global leader in aviation safety auditing and consulting, employs rigorous evaluations to grant this coveted certification. The process involves extensive background checks, on-site interviews, and thorough inspections of operational protocols. "This is not just a certification; it's a testament to the culture of safety and excellence that we've built at JetLevel Aviation," Ricky added.As a Certified WYVERN Broker, JetLevel Aviation assures clients that their private jet charters meet the stringent safety standards set forth by WYVERN. The company is now empowered to provide real-time safety data and risk assessments for every flight, furthering its mission of ensuring smooth, safe, and highly tailored journeys for all clients.To learn more about JetLevel Aviation's safety measures and offerings, visit our website or contact our dedicated team.About JetLevel Aviation:JetLevel Aviation is a premier provider of on-demand private jet charter services, offering clients the utmost in safety and luxury. Accredited by the BBB and sourcing only from NBAA and IS-BAO-registered operators, JetLevel Aviation is now proud to be a Certified WYVERN Broker.

Ricky Gomulka

JetLevel Aviation

+1 855-538-5383

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram