Indigo Strengthens Connectivity To Thailand

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Gurugram, Haryana : IndiGo on Tuesday (Dec 13) announced the addition of flights between Mumbai and Phuket and the resumption of operations between Bengaluru and Phuket. The addition of these flights will further enhance connectivity between India and Thailand, said the airline.

“Given the immense popularity of Thailand as a preferred destination among Indians, IndiGo is introducing additional flights between Mumbai-Phuket, w.e.f. January 05, 2024, and between Bengaluru-Phuket, w.e.f. February 28, 2024.”

These flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru will operate six days a week to Phuket. This expansion is strategically timed to meet the travel demands of customers who wish to travel abroad during the year-end holidays, the airline said in a press release.



“Benefiting from visa-free entry to Thailand, IndiGo will now operate 56 weekly flights from 5 airports in India to Thailand including the new additions. Travellers will also have the option of connecting further across IndiGo's 117 strong destination network across India and the globe.”

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of new flights connecting India to Thailand, reinforcing our commitment to increasing global connectivity from India. Thailand has always been amongst the sought-after destinations known for its tropical beaches, shopping, entertainment, and ornate temples. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will connect India to Thailand 56 times a week; taking our weekly flights between Mumbai and Phuket to 13 and Bengaluru and Phuket to 6. IndiGo remains committed to providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued customers,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

