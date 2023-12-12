Qatar Participates In Somalia Security Conference In New York

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the Somalia Security Conference held on Tuesday at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, represented the State of Qatar in the conference.

In remarks before the conference, His Excellency underscored that the State of Qatar is committed to exerting its utmost efforts to help the Federal Republic of Somalia advance its institutions and archive security, stability and state-building endeavors, as well as backing the ongoing efforts to address the root causes of extremism and terrorism, pointing out that the completion of overhauling the security sector in a timely manner would help bridge the existing gaps and provide effective response to the current pressing challenges.

He added that the State of Qatar boasts of its solid and strategic relationship with the Federal Republic of Somalia, pointing out that the State of Qatar has contributed to development projects in Somalia and provided assistance in collaboration with its international partners.

HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's welcome to the progress the Somali government has made in security sector, including the successful implementation of the national security structure, as well as the effective enforcement of counter-terrorism strategy on the ground, stressing the importance of supplying the Somali government with essential tools and resources prior to the pull out of the African Transition Mission, along with the importance of setting a timeline, programs and initiatives to ensure smooth transition and sustainable progress.