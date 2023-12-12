Winners Of 9Th Sheikh Hamad Award For Translation Honoured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha; On behalf of Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani crowned the winners of 9th Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding for 2023, in a ceremony held yesterday in Doha.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, members of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, and the ceremony's guests, including writers, translators, and researchers.

Jaime Sanchez Ratia won first place in the translation category from Arabic to Spanish for translating the book“Akhabr Abu Tammam” by Muhammad bin Yahya Al-Souli. Noemi Fierro Bandera secured second place for translating the book“Jamhuriat Kan” by Alaa Al Aswany.

The third place went to Pedro Buendia Pérez, for translating the book“Al Tarbi W Al Tadwir” by Al Jahiz, and the third place also went to Angelina Gutierrez Almanera for translating the book“Al Naswiya Fi Sher Al Mara Al Qariay” by Hessa Al Mansouri.

In the category of translation from the Spanish language to the Arabic language, Nadia Al Ashiri and Muhammad Barada won first place for translating the book“The Secret Literature of the Muslims of Late Spain, The Secret Literature of the Moriscos,” by the writer Luthi Lopez Baralt.

Mark Jamal also won first place for the translation of the book“The Autumn of the Patriarch” by Gabriel García Márquez.

In the category of translation from Arabic to English, first place was withheld. Second place went to Hassan Al-Yazighi Al-Zaher for translating the book“Talkhis Al Khitaba” by Ibn Rushd.

The second place was also won by Sophia Vassallo and James Montgomery, for translating the book“Al Hawamil wal-Shawamil” by Abu Hayyan Al Tawhidi and Abu Ali Miskawayh. Alessandro Colombo and Mireya Costa secured third place for translating the book“Al Hasram” by Zakaria Tamer.

After the first place was withheld, the second place in the category of translation from English to Arabic was won by translator Ahmed Mahmoud Ibrahim for translating the book“The Messenger of God Said - Explaining the hadith in a thousand years” by Joel Bleicher.

Mahmoud Muhammad Al Harthani also got second place for translating the book“Brownlee's Principles of Public International Law” by James Crawford, while the third place went to Dr. Ibrahim Al Furaih for translating the book“The Origins of the Arabic Book” by Beatrice Grundler.

Dr. Youmna Tarif Al Kholy also won third place for translating the book“Islam and Liberal Citizenship in Search of an Interwoven Consensus” by Andrew F Marsh.

H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani crowned the winners of the award in the Spanish language achievement category, where it was won by: Jose Miguel Puerta, Islamic Culture Foundation, Bassam Al-Bazzaz, Mamdouh Adwan Publishing House, and the Center for Asian and African Studies of the Colegio de Mejico, Toledo School of Translators.

The Achievement Award in the English language was won by Abdullah bin Nasser Al Waleei, and the Achievement Award in the Sindhi language was won by the Islamic Center for Scientific Research and Abdul Hayy Abro.

While the Achievement Award in the Somali language was crowned by Farah Muhammad Ahmed and Abdul Aziz Hassan Yaqoub, and the same award in the Bulgarian language was crowned by Tzvetan Theofanov, Department Arabic and Semitic Studies at Sofia University, Veselina Raijikova.