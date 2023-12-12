Catalogue Market Growth In The Asia-Pacific Region: Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape And Industry Forecast 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Catalogue Market

The increase in catalogue marketing strategies in the retail & e-commerce sector fosters the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the catalogue market was valued at $58.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $335.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.05% from 2021 to 2030.

The prevailing trend in the catalogues market is the adoption of digitalization. Major companies in this sector are increasingly incorporating digital technologies, such as digital advertising and digital catalogue marketing, leveraging machine learning to automate manual tasks related to data cataloging. This technological shift not only facilitates the analysis of interactions between buyers and sellers but also enhances and streamlines these interactions.

Request Sample Report at:

As an illustration, in November 2021, FlipBuilder, a Hong Kong-based digital publishing platform company, unveiled Flip PDF Plus Corp. This integrated solution features flipbook software capable of converting an unlimited number of PDFs into interactive digital flipbooks, enabling the uploading of up to 1000 books to the FlipBuilder cloud publishing platform.

A catalogue serves as a form of marketing material, presenting crucial product information to assist potential buyers in their decision-making process. It encompasses essential details such as product features, descriptions, dimensions, pricing, weight, availability, color options, and customer reviews. Utilized as a powerful tool to inspire purchasing decisions, catalogues effectively showcase a company's offerings. Moreover, they prove valuable to various business stakeholders, including sales representatives, inside sales teams, buyers, store clerks, field marketers, and managers.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has hindered the prospects of worldwide economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the near term. This ongoing war has prompted the imposition of economic sanctions on several nations, a notable rise in commodity prices, and disruptions in supply chains, impacting various global markets.

For Report Customization:

The anticipated figures for 2030 are expected to surpass pre-COVID-19 projections. The global challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have been substantial. Throughout this health crisis, catalogs have emerged as crucial guardians of data, especially given the substantial rise in data volumes resulting from widespread work-from-home policies and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies like machine learning and IoT worldwide.

While the growth of the market has not been significantly hindered by the COVID-19 impact, the pandemic has created a landscape ripe with opportunities for future expansion. These opportunities encompass an increased demand for catalogs in enterprises driven by remote work initiatives, a rise in the need for data protection applications, and the introduction of innovative catalog solutions within the global catalog industry.

The global catalogue market is experiencing growth influenced by various factors, including the widespread adoption of smartphones and robust internet connectivity worldwide. There is also a notable increase in the emphasis on enhancing customer experience and satisfaction. The market is further shaped by the growing utilization of catalogue marketing strategies in the retail and e-commerce sectors. Additionally, the rising popularity of alternative marketing and advertising approaches is impacting market dynamics. Furthermore, the heightened demand for digital catalogue marketing and advertising strategies among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is a significant driver of market growth. Despite these positive factors, it is acknowledged that each element will exert a distinct influence on the catalogue market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key catalog industry players profiled in the report include Akeneo, Bonial, DCatalog, Drawtify, Inc., Flipsnack, Flipp Corporation, FlippingBook, Publuu, ShopFully, and Tiendeo. This study includes market trends, Catalogue market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Inquiry Before Buying:

In 2020 By Type, the paper or print sector held a majority share in the global catalog market, constituting over 50%. This is attributed to the effectiveness of printed catalogues and brochures as essential tools for sales and marketing teams, encompassing crucial information about products or services. Conversely, the digital segment is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.41% by 2030 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Digital catalogues contribute to heightened brand awareness and access a broader range of clients compared to traditional catalogues, thereby driving the growth of this segment.

The substantial dominance of the global catalog market was held by large enterprises, contributing to over three-fifths of the market share in 2020. This trend is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by the substantial increase in marketing investments made by large enterprises. On the other hand, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.34% by the year 2030. This is attributed to the fact that SMEs typically operate with limited marketing budgets and lack the resources for sophisticated marketing approaches. Consequently, SMEs are inclined to adopt digital catalog strategies as a means to address complexities and enhance the cost optimization of their business processes.

Geographically, North America secured the largest market share, accounting for over two-fifths of the global catalog industry. It is anticipated to maintain market dominance during the forecast period, primarily propelled by a growing demand for digital catalogs across sectors like media & entertainment, e-commerce, and BFSI in North America. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.25% throughout the projected period. This growth is attributed to the escalating number of smartphone users and increased internet penetration in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of emerging economies like China, India, and Australia, which host numerous technology giants across various sectors. This, in turn, is driving the widespread adoption of catalogues for marketing and advertising purposes. The retail and e-commerce sector is rapidly gaining popularity in Asia-Pacific, thanks to the increasing internet penetration and a sharp rise in smartphone users in the region. Catalogues are being embraced by retail and e-commerce enterprises as a powerful and efficient marketing and advertising strategy, contributing significantly to the growth of the catalogue market. Furthermore, the continuous surge in the use of digital products and services in Asia-Pacific countries, compared to other regions, is expected to further propel the growth of the digital catalogue market.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. Asia-Pacific Catalogue Market

2. Australia Catalogue Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn