Zhejiang Sends Second Defeat To Liaoning In CBA

Beijing, Dec 13 (IANS) Cameron Oliver posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Zhejiang Lions handed the Liaoning Flying Leopards their second defeat of the 2023-24 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league season, 99-86 on Tuesday night.
Hu Jinqiu added 19 points for Zhejiang. Zhu Junlong, Zhao Jiaren, Sun Minghui and Derrick Walton also scored double-digits, reports Xinhua.
On the Liaoning side, Zhao Jiwei had a team-high 17 points, followed by Kyle Fogg's 12 and Zhang Zhenlin's 11 points.
Zhu led an 8-0 run for Zhejiang in the third quarter as they built a 14-point lead and held onto it until the final whistle.
Also on Tuesday, the Jilin Northeast Tigers fended off late challenges from the Nanjing Monkey Kings to win 125-118 at home.
Antonio Blakeney's 48-point effort was not enough to prevent Nanjing from losing. Lin Wei scored 25 points including five 3-pointers.
Jiang Weize led four Jilin players in scoring 20 plus points.
