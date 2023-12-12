Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Trends And Analysis By Technology, Companies And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to

This comprehensive report serves as a compass for stakeholders seeking to understand the current state and future prospects of the sector. It encompasses key aspects that illuminate the sector's direction, including emerging trends and drivers, technological innovations, a PESTER analysis covering political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and regulatory factors, and a deep-dive sector forecast.

The report commences by painting a vivid picture of the sector's landscape, dissecting pivotal trends and drivers that will shape its trajectory in the foreseeable future. It unveils the industry's technological frontiers, providing a detailed exploration of innovations poised to disrupt and revolutionize the sector.

The global exhaust systems market is at 87.0 mn units in 2023, recording a substantial annual growth of 3.2%. However, the sector posted a negative CAGR of 4.4% during 2018-23, primarily owing to the prolonged impact of COVID-19.

The sector is expected to record a negative CAGR of 2.1% during 2023-28 to reach 78.1 mn units by 2028. Exhaust - Petrol garnered a share of 73.9% in 2023 and is expected to account for 78.7% by 2028 while Exhaust - diesel accounted for 13.1% in 2023 and is expected to account for 10.7% by 2028. Exhaust - DEF accounted for 13.0% in 2023 and is expected to account for 10.6% by 2028.

In addition, a meticulous PESTER analysis unravels the intricate web of factors impacting the sector. By dissecting political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and regulatory influences, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of the sector's dynamic ecosystem.

Furthermore, the report presents a sector forecast that navigates volume growth over the decade from 2018 to 2028, with spot estimates for 2023 and 2028. Regional insights across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA region offer a holistic view of sector size and growth drivers in each area.

An integral aspect of the report is the competitive landscape, which offers an overview of leading component suppliers on both global and regional scales. This section also dissects recent product innovations and key strategic initiatives undertaken by companies in the sector, providing insights into their competitive positioning.

Finally, a patent analysis unveils the innovation landscape, providing a bird's-eye view of patent filings across regions, countries, and the top applicants. This report serves as an indispensable resource for industry players, investors, and policymakers seeking to navigate the sector's complexities and leverage its opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Part 1: Main Trends and Drivers



Trends Drivers

Part 2: Technologies and Innovations

Part 3: PESTER Analysis

Part 4: Sector Forecast



Exhaust systems - Global Volumes

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis

European Market Growth Analysis

North American Market Growth Analysis

South America Market Growth Analysis MEA Market Growth Analysis

Part 5: Latest Developments

Part 6: Key Companies

Part 7: Patent Analysis

Part 8: Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Faurecia

Tenneco

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Katcon Global Eberspacher

