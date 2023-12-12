Global PR Hub Releases Its Newest Vietnam Media Landscape Report 2023-2024

The report synthesized survey data, analysis, and forecasts from leading media experts in Vietnam and the world, serving as a reliable, professional resource for practitioners. It provides an overview of key trends and developments across different media channels over the years. The potentials and challenges for the Vietnamese media industry are discussed through an in-depth analysis of media behavior, habits of using social networks and other digital platforms, and the perception of media reliability. In addition, the report proposes several approach strategies and practical guidance to help businesses navigate the fast-changing environment and curate better communications plans for the future.

Vietnam's media landscape is evolving dramatically, requiring businesses, organizations, and practitioners to be more flexible and adaptable. Dr. Nguyen Minh Hong - President of the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA), shared:“Vietnam Media Landscape Report highlights the impact of digitalization and artificial intelligence on media disruption in Vietnam. It acknowledges the challenges and risks of these technologies but also highlights the opportunities for media businesses in the growing economy.”





Vietnam Media Landscape Report 2023-2024 published by Global PR Hub

Meanwhile, Mr. Aros Dyshkant - Regional Head MGID SEA, added:“The research emphasizes the diversity of readers in Vietnam, the number of audiences reached through these channels, and how brand dollars have been following the consumers. It concludes by emphasizing the crucial role of ad tech in shaping the future of online news readers in 2024 and supporting professional content creators.”

From the above analysis and evaluation, Ms. Mai Anh Le, Regional Country Manager of Global PR Hub, affirmed:“Currently, the domestic and foreign media industry is witnessing immense changes, almost reaching the explosion threshold of social networks and AI technology. We hope this report will be a valuable reference for media practitioners, publishers, advertisers and entrepreneurs in building effective media & branding strategies. With extraordinarily fast developments in this era, driven by changing regulatory environments, technology, and consumer behaviors, we will certainly need frequent updates.”