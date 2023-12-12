Khasawneh Addresses Doha Forum On Gaza War, Advocates For Human Rights

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday took part in a special session at the Doha Forum discussing the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Khasawneh emphasised that the conflict in Gaza represents a "blatant" violation of human rights and crimes against humanity, noting that this "catastrophic" war unfolds as the world commemorates the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Khasawneh highlighted that the justifications for this war fail to rationalise the devastating loss of lives, with over 18,000 fatalities, 65 per cent of whom are women and children, and approximately 50,000 injuries.

Urging the international community to act for an immediate ceasefire, Khasawneh warned of the potential expansion of hostilities in the region, criticising Israel's repetition of similar actions while expecting different results.

Regarding forced displacement, Khasawneh asserted that it would be a clear violation of the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel, emphasising Jordan's commitment to its obligations. He also expressed concern about the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the violence of settlers in the West Bank, reiterating Jordan's rejection of forced displacement. He stated that the circumstances unfolding are forcing people to leave their homes.

Khasawneh also reiterated Jordan's stance alongside Egypt, rejecting mass displacement, the occupation of Gaza and increasing settler violence in the West Bank. He also stressed the need for a just and comprehensive solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also condemned threatening the historical and legal status of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, which fall under the Hashemite custodianship.

The Premiere also pointed out that His Majesty King Abdullah has consistently warned that the failure to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause will lead to the continuation of the cycle of violence. He added that "what we are witnessing in Gaza today is a result of not responding to the legitimate hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people, foremost the establishment of their independent state”.

Highlighting that a failure to address the core of the conflict could impact peace treaties, Khasawneh called for a new approach to achieve genuine peace within a specified timeframe. He emphasised the importance of resolving not only security aspects, but also environmental, water, renewable energy and other challenges.

Khasawneh also said that Israel has targeted internationally protected facilities, such as hospitals and UNRWA institutions, referring to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's statement on the UN losing more workers in Gaza than anywhere else in the world.



Regarding Jordan's relationship with the United States, Khasawneh affirmed it as a strategic and historical partnership which allows open discussions regarding various matters, evenwhen differences arise, particularly Israel's immunity from the application of international and humanitarian law, "which should come to an end".

Khasawneh also asserted that international and humanitarian law should apply universally, regardless of religion, ethnicity or geography. He underlined the equal importance of Palestinian lives and reiterated Jordan's efforts to ensure the non-selective application of international and humanitarian law.