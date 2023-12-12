King Says There Will Be No Solution To Palestinian Issue At Jordan's Expense

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



His Majesty says Jordan's strength a point of strength for Palestinians King reiterates call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protection of civilians, sustainable delivery of sufficient aid into strip



AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday stressed that there will be no solution to the Palestinian issue at Jordan's expense, reaffirming that Jordan is a confident nation that draws its strength from its people's awareness and the readiness of its army and security agencies.

During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with retired army and security chiefs, His Majesty said Jordan's strength and political, economic, and security resilience are a point of strength for the Palestinians, stressing that this nation has been built with the will and determination of its people, and everyone must put its national interest and security above all else, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King praised the unity of Jordan's internal front and called for ignoring the voices that try to distance the nation from serving and defending its brothers and sisters, reaffirming the Kingdom's support for the Palestinian people's steadfastness on their land.

His Majesty expressed pride in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies as they defend the homeland, voicing confidence in their capabilities and readiness.

The King reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering position in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the sustainable delivery of sufficient aid into the Strip to mitigate the tragic situation there.

His Majesty also stressed the need to step up and unify Arab efforts to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and for a political horizon to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution and the fulfilment of the Palestinians' legitimate rights, the statement said.



Noting that Jordan has warned from day one of attempts to displace the Palestinians and called that a red line, the King said such attempts seek to liquidate the Palestinian issue and commended Egypt's role in opposing displacement.

Moreover, His Majesty reiterated Jordan's rejection of any attempt to separate the West Bank and Gaza, which must both be part of the Palestinian state, according to the statement.

The King said Jordan continues to provide aid to the Palestinians, including medical services through two military hospitals in Gaza and another one in Nablus, in addition to two medical stations in Ramallah and Jenin.

His Majesty highlighted Jordan's air-drop operations implemented by army personnel, which indicate Jordan's ongoing support for Gaza despite the difficult circumstances.

For their part, the attendees affirmed their support for the King's balanced stances and major international efforts to stop the war on Gaza.

They commended Jordanians unity, stressing the need to solidify the internal front and counter any attempts to sow discord.

Jordan, under His Majesty's leadership, will continue to defend the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the basis of the two-state solution, they said.

They praised Jordanian diplomacy's reaffirmation of the Kingdom's steadfast and principled positions, lauding the efforts of the army and security agencies in safeguarding the homeland.

The speakers also expressed support for the King's position in rejecting attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people or to separate the West Bank and Gaza.

They called for putting Jordan's national interests above all else and working to ensure the Kingdom continues to move forward.

They also paid tribute to His Majesty's historical role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.

The speakers reaffirmed that Jordan will remain resilient in the face of all challenges, and its people will remain committed to safeguarding its achievements and its security.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah attended the meeting.