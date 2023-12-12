King Meets Spain Monarch, Discusses Need For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with King Felipe VI of Spain in Madrid, as part of efforts to mobilise international support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

His Majesty stressed the need to protect civilians and ensure the sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King warned of the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, calling on the international community to take action to end the siege and prevent the obstruction of the work of international relief agencies.

The meeting also covered means to bolster bilateral ties and expand cooperation to serve mutual interests.



