Cabinet Approves Validating Reasons For 2023 Drug Inspection System Draft Law

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, approved validating reasons for the 2023 Drug Inspection System draft law. The draft law aims to align with the standards in the field of drug inspection, and enhancing its international accreditation.

The Cabinet also approved validating reasons for 2023 Medical Supplies, Disinfectants and Cosmetics Inspection System draft law. This decision aims to separate it from the Drug Inspection System due to substantial differences between the two systems.



The Cabinet also approved a decision by the Board of The National Resources Investment and Development Corporation, introducing a declining discount policy for investors in the residential and commercial sectors within corporation-owned lands. The decision is effective from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024 and aims to promote real estate and commercial activities.



For the residential sector, the declining discount rates commence at 10 per cent for the first contractual year, decreasing to 7.5 per cent for the second year, 5 per cent for the third year and 2.5 per cent for the fourth year. Commercial lands, services and public buildings with a value equivalent to one million follow a similar pattern with a discount rate of 25 per cent for the first contractual year, 18.75 per cent for the second, 12.5 per cent for the third, 6.25 per cent for the fourth contractual year. The policy specifies the contractual year during the period extending from the payment due date and lasts for one year.

The Cabinet also appointed Raed Sulaiman Washah and Najd Hayel Haddadin as advisors in Legislation and Opinion and Bureau, based on the results of the competition conducted under the appointment system for leadership positions.