King Meets Spain PM, Urges International Pressure To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



King reaffirms Jordan's rejection of any attempts to separate Gaza and West Bank, stresses they constitute an integral part of Palestinian state His Majesty stresses need to stop violations against Palestinians in West Bank, warns of danger of escalation there

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez in Madrid and stressed the need for international pressure to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

His Majesty expressed appreciation for Spain's position in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of any attempts to separate Gaza and the West Bank, stressing that they constitute an integral part of the Palestinian state.

His Majesty also stressed the need to stop violations against Palestinians in the West Bank, warning of the danger of escalation there.

The King said the two-state solution is key to regional security, and a vision based on the two-state solution guarantees security, peace, and the sustainable rebuilding of what was destroyed.

His Majesty stressed the importance of the European role, and Spain's position in particular, in this context.

For his part, Sánchez reaffirmed his country's position in supporting efforts to reach a just and permanent solution for the Palestinians and Israelis.

He expressed Spain's readiness to contribute to peace efforts, stressing that his country seeks a peaceful solution to end the conflict.

Discussions at the meeting also covered the importance of maintaining coordination between Jordan and Spain on issues of mutual concern.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Jordan's Ambassador to Spain Raghad Al Saqqa attended the meeting.

His Majesty departed on Tuesday on a working visit to Madrid and Geneva.

In Geneva, the King is scheduled on Wednesday to deliver a speech at the Global Refugee Forum, co-convened by Jordan, Colombia, France, Japan and Uganda, and co-hosted by Switzerland and the UNHCR.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.



