Techmediabreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Spotlighted In Latest Bell2bell Podcast Release

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, was featured in the most recent offering from the Bell2Bell Podcast. During the interview, host Stuart Smith and Vision Marine Technologies head of investor relations Bruce Nurse talked about the company and its innovation within the performance electric recreational boating industry. During the interview, Nurse provided an overview of Vision Marine Technologies and its business model, noting that the company's focus is to disrupt the traditional boating industry by transforming the boating experience with electric power. Nurse explained that this type of transformation is already happening in the auto industry, with auto manufacturers now offering options for consumer to drive electric, but those same options aren't seen on the water. Nurse noted the pollution that has resulted and explained that the company has invested significant amounts of funds and time into R&D with the objective of bringing fully electric solutions to the waterways. The Bell2Bell Podcast is part of the sustained efforts of IBN, a multifaceted communications organization, to connect public companies with the investment community. The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries.“In August, for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, we built a carbon fiber boat with two of our

E-Motion(TM)

powertrains,” said Vision Marine Technologies head of investor relations Bruce Nurse during the interview.“It was piloted by Shaun Torrente, a world champion boat racer who races for the Abu Dhabi race team. . . . We hit 116 miles an hour, beating the previous record, which happened to be held by Vision Marine at 109 miles an hour. . . .It's how you harness energy from the battery to the motor to the propeller, and that's our expertise. That's our patented IP and technology that we bring.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. The company's Flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric, purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high-efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. VMAR's E-Motion and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats result in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds, longer range and a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat. For more information about the company, please visit

